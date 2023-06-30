Biden: Concerned Supreme Court Ruling Will Prompt More LGBTQ Bias

President Joe Biden on Friday said he was concerned that a Supreme Court ruling that the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings could lead to more discrimination against LGBT Americans.

The justices ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of Denver-area web designer Lorie Smith, who cited her Christian beliefs in challenging a Colorado anti-discrimination law. Dissenting liberal justices called it a "license to discriminate."

"While the court’s decision only addresses expressive original designs, I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans," Biden said.

The court's decision comes at a time when laws targeting the rights of transgender and other LGBT people are being pursued by Republican legislators in numerous conservative-leaning states.

Biden said his administration would work with federal agencies to enforce laws that protect against discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

"We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling."