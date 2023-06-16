Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 6 Points in 2024 Matchup

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll shows Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by 6 percentage points in a 2024 presidential race hypothetical matchup despite the former president's recent indictment on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified information, reports The Hill.

A full 45% of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the election were held today, compared with 39% for Biden. For undecideds, 15% said they were unsure or didn't know.

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to what he called "fake and fabricated charges."

The former president claimed he had "every right to have these documents" and said prosecutors "ought to drop this case immediately because they're destroying our country."

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, told the Hill the indictment "has [had] no impact on his lead against [Joe] Biden whose job rating remains at 43%."

The poll also found that more voters would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Biden, 41% to 40%, in a hypothetical matchup.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll was conducted between June 14 and June 15 with 2,090 respondents surveyed. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey, an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel, is weighted to reflect known demographics. It does not report a probability confidence interval.