Biden Blames Trump for Sinking of Bipartisan Immigration Bill

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the bipartisan immigration bill is falling apart under political pressure from Republican rival Donald Trump and urged lawmakers to have a "spine" and pass the measure.

"All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump," Biden said.

He added, "Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically."

Trump would "rather weaponize this issue than actually solve it," Biden said, adding that he's been told that Trump has been reaching out to Republicans in the House and Senate to "threaten them and try to intimidate them to vote against this proposal."

"Looks like they're caving," Biden said. "Frankly, they owe it to the American people to show some spine, and do what they know to be right."