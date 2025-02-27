Fmr WH Press Secretary: Dem 'Firing Squad' Ended Biden

The press secretary for former President Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, told an audience at Harvard it was a Democratic "firing squad" that pushed Biden out of the presidential campaign last year.



Speaking to an audience of mostly students at the university, Jean-Pierre targeted Democratic leaders, including Sen. Chuck Shumer, D-N.Y., and former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., with a characterization of "shocking, shocking," behavior, reported the Washington Examiner.



Biden said it was his decision when he announced the end of his campaign in July following a disastrous debate performance against now President Donald Trump. That move cleared the way for then Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the Democratic attempt to win the presidency, which ended in a resounding victory for Trump. The 2024 election also put the U.S. Senate and House in the hands of Republicans for a stronghold on the federal government.



Jean-Pierre told her Harvard audience, "I had never seen anything like it before. I had never seen a party do that in the way that they did, and it was hurtful and sad to see that happening — a firing squad around a person who I believe was a true patriot, a person who I believe did everything that he can for this country, a person who I believe, as I mentioned before, has done more in his one term than most presidents had done in two terms, historical things."



The Examiner also reports Jean-Pierre was critical of Trump, calling him a threat to democracy.

