×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | poll | voters | regret | approval

Zogby Poll: 1 in 5 Voters Regret Voting for Biden

Zogby Poll: 1 in 5 Voters Regret Voting for Biden

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, on the August jobs report. (Susan Walsh/AP)

By    |   Friday, 03 September 2021 12:17 PM

One in five people who voted for President Joe Biden in November regret their decision, a Zogby Poll found.

With an election that former President Donald Trump lost because of close outcomes in several battleground states, 20% of voters showing Biden remorse is significant, according to Zogby Analytics.

One notable aspect of the poll is that it was conducted before the U.S. service member withdrawal from Afghanistan — for which Biden has been criticized greatly.

"On the surface, [20%] doesn't seem like much, especially if you look at the three-quarters of likely voters who did not regret their vote; 4% were not sure how they felt," pollster Jonathan Zogby said of the survey results.

"[But] if you take into consideration the size of the electorate, and how the last two presidential elections (2016 and 2020) were decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, this could really hurt President Biden's chances in 2024."

Interestingly, the poll found that more Democrats (21%) than independents (14%) regretted voting for Biden. Among Republicans who voted for Biden, 29% said they regretted their votes.

The poll — an online survey of 2,173 Biden voters — discovered that some demographic groups that normally lean left regretted their votes in 2020.

Voters aged 18-29 (27% said they regretted voting for Biden) and middle-aged voters 30-49 (30%) were much more likely to rue their decisions than voters aged 50-64 (10%) and 65-plus (6%).

Men (27%) were twice as likely to regret voting for Biden than women (13%).

Hispanics (33%) and Blacks (25%) were more likely than white voters (16%) to lament voting for Biden.

In terms of where people lived, urban voters (28%) were twice as likely to regret voting for Biden than suburban (14%) and rural voters (12%) voters.

Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for the Zogby Poll is +/- 2.1 percentage points.

Biden's approval rating is sinking in the wake of the chaotic and deadly Afghanistan pullout, a new Marist poll showed Thursday.

The poll found Biden’s approval slid to 43% — down 6 percentage points from a July survey and the lowest mark for Biden since he took office, NPR reported.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
One in five people who voted for President Joe Biden in November regret their decision, a Zogby Poll found.
biden, poll, voters, regret, approval
365
2021-17-03
Friday, 03 September 2021 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved