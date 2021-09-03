Zogby Poll: 1 in 5 Voters Regret Voting for Biden

One in five people who voted for President Joe Biden in November regret their decision, a Zogby Poll found.

With an election that former President Donald Trump lost because of close outcomes in several battleground states, 20% of voters showing Biden remorse is significant, according to Zogby Analytics.

One notable aspect of the poll is that it was conducted before the U.S. service member withdrawal from Afghanistan — for which Biden has been criticized greatly.

"On the surface, [20%] doesn't seem like much, especially if you look at the three-quarters of likely voters who did not regret their vote; 4% were not sure how they felt," pollster Jonathan Zogby said of the survey results.

"[But] if you take into consideration the size of the electorate, and how the last two presidential elections (2016 and 2020) were decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, this could really hurt President Biden's chances in 2024."

Interestingly, the poll found that more Democrats (21%) than independents (14%) regretted voting for Biden. Among Republicans who voted for Biden, 29% said they regretted their votes.

The poll — an online survey of 2,173 Biden voters — discovered that some demographic groups that normally lean left regretted their votes in 2020.

Voters aged 18-29 (27% said they regretted voting for Biden) and middle-aged voters 30-49 (30%) were much more likely to rue their decisions than voters aged 50-64 (10%) and 65-plus (6%).

Men (27%) were twice as likely to regret voting for Biden than women (13%).

Hispanics (33%) and Blacks (25%) were more likely than white voters (16%) to lament voting for Biden.

In terms of where people lived, urban voters (28%) were twice as likely to regret voting for Biden than suburban (14%) and rural voters (12%) voters.

Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for the Zogby Poll is +/- 2.1 percentage points.

Biden's approval rating is sinking in the wake of the chaotic and deadly Afghanistan pullout, a new Marist poll showed Thursday.

The poll found Biden’s approval slid to 43% — down 6 percentage points from a July survey and the lowest mark for Biden since he took office, NPR reported.