Biden Trolled After Photo With Pro-Trump Kids Goes Viral

President Joe Biden was trolled on social media after a photo showing him surrounded with kids wearing pro-Trump shirts and hats went viral, International Business Times reported.

The unverified photo was said to have been taken Saturday, when Biden visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as part of ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The photo shows Biden surrounded by nine children, apparently during a stop at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.

A boy standing to Biden's left was wearing a red T-shirt with the face of former President Donald Trump and the words "Be Back.”

A girl standing to Biden's right wore a red-colored hat with "Trump" written on it. Another girl in the group wore a hat saying "Make America Great Again" on the front.

A call from Newsmax to the fire department had not been returned as of this writing.

NBC News reported that after attending a memorial event at ground zero, Biden visited the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville

"We may not always see eye to eye, but we can all come together to be UNITED! My daughter Ryleigh is sporting her blue Trump hat! ... @kayleighmcenany @DonaldJTrumpJr," Jana Musser tweeted and posted on Facebook.

Before going to Shanksville, Biden was heckled at ground zero in New York City, the New York Post reported.

"This is even more humiliating than him getting booed at the WTC memorial," Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events and a former Navy intelligence officer, tweeted with the photo.

"Even the kids are laughing at Biden as they troll him in their Trump hats and tshirt. Poor girl next to Joe got stuck with him trying to catch a feel as he pulls her in tight - so disgusting," SoCalRightSide said in retweeting Posobiec's post.

"Clueless Biden gets punk’d by Trump supporting kids in Shanksville PA 😂," tweeted Trinita, who claims to be an "Italian Tattooed G1rlFlag of Italywith a big gun that stands behind my Family, Friends, Faith, Flag & Freedom."

"Messages from the future. No coincidence. BE BACK,” Loop tweeted with the photo.

"Bahahaha," tweeted Art TakingBack, whose account says, "It's better to fight for something in life than to die for nothing."

"All Joe knows is someone smells good and he really digs blondes! At least he's not touching anyone. Pretty bad when the bar is so low ... freak. Kudos to these kids tho: Best TROLL of Biden I've seen. Trump will LOVE this!" tweeted a user, IBT reported.