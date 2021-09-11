Trump Congratulates NYC Mayor Giuliani on 9/11 Anniversary

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday gave "congratulations" to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for showing such great leadership when the World Trade Center was hit by terrorist hijackers.

"Congratulations to Rudy Giuliani (for the 20th time!)," Trump wrote in a statement distributed by Save America PAC, "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, for having shown such leadership and doing such an incredible job during and after the attack on our Nation!"

According to USA Today, former President George W. Bush will speak Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Biden will visit three sites on Saturday, including the Pentagon, Shanksville, and Lower Manhattan.

But Giuliani doesn't think Biden should visit New York City on the 20th anniversary, telling the New York Post, Giuliani he "doesn't belong here."

"President Biden shouldn't come here. He doesn't belong here," the former mayor said.

"President Biden made decisions that were reckless, almost to the point of insanity. It would be as if I went down to Ground Zero and I said, 'Take out the firefighters and all you civilians, see if you can get yourselves out and maybe some terrorists can help you out.'"

"If you leave Americans behind...I just have no respect for you," Giuliani added. "President Biden did probably one of the most reckless acts in American history and he's putting us through hell."