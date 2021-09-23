Texas AG Sues Biden WH Over 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration in order to force a reinstatement of the Trump administration's ''Remain in Mexico'' policy. The U.S. Supreme Court previously refused to block a lower court's ruling that the policy must be reinstated, but so far, the Biden administration has not brought it back.

When asked how the Biden administration is reinstating the policy, Paxton told Fox News: ''It looks like to us they're just stalling. We don't know for sure all of the facts, that's why we want discovery. But it seems like they're using the excuse that they haven't worked out their arrangement with Mexico.

''I think they're just trying to keep ignoring federal law, keep ignoring the Supreme Court ruling. The government doesn't care about federal law; clearly, we've already established that. Now they don't care about all the orders from the courts, including the Supreme Court,'' Paxton continued.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, accuses the administration of ignoring the court's order to reinstate the policy, which would keep migrants in Mexico while awaiting immigration proceedings in the United States.

Last month, the Supreme Court declined to grant a stay after a Texas federal judge ordered that the policy be reinstated. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals did the same earlier.

Paxton, however, said the Biden administration hasn't done much to follow through on the policy reinstatement, saying: ''What we want is deadlines, we want some type of deadline for them to take action sooner rather than later. We won this about a month ago.

"Hey, Mr. President, you have to follow federal law someday. They're never going to follow federal law, it looks like. They're going to keep stalling until they are forced by some deadline to act. And maybe they need some type of consequences ... whatever a judge decides that consequence would be if they just flaunt the Constitution, federal law, Supreme Court rulings.''