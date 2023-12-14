WH Hopeful for 'Elusive' Two-State Solution in Mideast

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that President Joe Biden "still believes in the promise" of achieving a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians, though he called it "elusive."

Kirby made the comments during an interview with CBS News hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog outright dismissed any talks of a two-state solution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shot down talks of a two-state solution on Wednesday.

"I'll let Mr. Netanyahu speak for his own intent here. I can only tell you that President Biden still believes in the promise and the potential of a two-state solution," Kirby told CBS News. "We understand that that's going to be elusive and we're not close to getting there."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the Saudi crown prince, a meeting that showed "it was clear" that Saudi Arabia remains in favor of an accord between Israel and Palestinians.

"It's not gonna happen anytime soon, but that's an important step to getting to a two-state solution," Kirby told CBS News.

Sullivan is meeting with Herzog on Friday.

Herzog spoke Thursday of the "trauma" that Israel continues to endure in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre that slaughtered 1,200 mostly civilians at the hands of Hamas.

"What I want to urge is against just saying two-state solution. Why? Because there is an emotional chapter here that must be dealt with. My nation is bereaving. My nation is in trauma," Herzog said Thursday.

Kirby spoke of the necessity of "transformative leaders" on both sides to make a two-state solution work. Netanyahu on Tuesday made it clear he isn't interested.

"After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism, and finance terrorism," Netanyahu said in a video address, referring to the Palestinian Authority.

"President Biden is not giving up hope," Kirby said. "And he's not giving up on the conversation we're willing to have with leaders on both sides about being those kinds of leaders."