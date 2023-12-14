US Seeks Israel De-escalation in War With Hamas

During a meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Israel must transition in its war with Hamas terrorists "to the next lower-intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months."

Biden administration officials believe moving to lower-intensity fighting will decrease civilian casualties, allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and decrease the risk for regional war, Axios reported Thursday. Israel has been at war with Hamas since an Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel led to the massacre of more than 1,200 Israeli citizens and the taking of more than 200 hostages.

"Sullivan made clear in all meetings that the high-intensity, kinetic campaign needed to transition to the next lower-intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months," a senior U.S. official told Axios. "[This is not] a deadline and we understand the campaign must and will continue, but in a lower intensity manner."

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed during a press briefing Thursday the sides discussed transitioning to a lower-intensity operation "in the near future."

"But I don't want to put a time stamp on it," Kirby said. "I think you can understand that the last thing we'd want to do is telegraph to Hamas ... what they're likely to face in coming weeks and months."

Netanyahu reportedly told Sullivan that the Israel Defense Forces must be allowed to continue the military campaign in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and the remaining hostages are released.

"Our brave fighters have not died in vain," Netanyahu said in a video statement released after meeting with Sullivan, according to The Jerusalem Post. "Out of the depth of the pain of their loss, we are more determined than ever to continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed, until total victory,"

Netanyahu said the release of the remaining 135 hostages held in Gaza is one of the central objectives of the war. Netanyahu said he appreciated the Biden administration's military and diplomatic support for the war, including its diplomatic efforts to help in freeing hostages and to protect Israel at the United Nations, which has been stymied by the U.S. in seeking a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict.