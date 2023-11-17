Marquette Poll: Biden Trails Haley by 10 Points

In a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, President Joe Biden is trailing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by 10 points, according to the latest Marquette Law School poll released on Thursday, reported The Hill.

The poll, conducted from Nov. 2-7 among 856 registered voters and 668 likely voters, disclosed that Haley commands 55% support among registered voters, while Biden lags behind at 45%.

This gap surpasses the margins observed in potential face-offs between Biden and former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump holds a 4-point lead over Biden, securing 52% to Biden's 48%, while DeSantis leads by a narrower margin of 2 points, with 51% to Biden's 49% — both within the poll's margin of error.

The poll's margin of error is 4.5 points for registered voters and 5 points for likely voters.

Among likely voters, Haley maintains a 12-point advantage over Biden. In this group, Trump and DeSantis lead by 2 points each. The pollsters note a divergence in party support, revealing that 96% of Republicans would back Haley, whereas Biden would garner support from 85% of Democrats. Independents are nearly evenly split, but 15% of registered Democrats express a preference for Haley over Biden.

Haley emerges as the only candidate — among herself, Biden, Trump, and DeSantis — to have a higher percentage of respondents view her favorably than unfavorably. The poll discloses a 38% favorable rating for Haley, with 31% expressing an unfavorable view.

However, over 30% of respondents said they had not formed an opinion due to insufficient information.

Biden, on the other hand, faces a less favorable scenario with a 40% favorability rating and a 59% unfavorable rating.

The poll reflects a surge in Haley's momentum, attributed to several strong debate performances, as she contends with DeSantis for second place nationally and in key early-voting states.

In a recent New Hampshire poll, Haley secured second place with 18%, trailing behind Trump's 46%. Despite her upward trajectory, both Haley and DeSantis lag significantly behind Trump in overall poll standings.

The Marquette poll indicates Trump's lead in the Republican nomination race is at 54%, while Haley and DeSantis each hold 12% — marking a significant increase for Haley from September when she polled at 6%. While Haley's ascent is evident, the November poll underscores that Trump maintains a robust position among Republicans.