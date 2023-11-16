GOP Megadonor Zwick Joins Haley's Fundraising Team

Republican megadonor Spencer Zwick, who led the fundraising efforts for Mitt Romney's presidential run in 2012, is throwing his support behind GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for her 2024 run, according to reports.

Axios was the first to report that Zwick, founding partner of private equity firm Solamere Capital, decided to join the fundraising team of Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador.

"Nikki Haley has the vision, the record and the campaign apparatus to win both the primary and general election," Zwick said in a statement obtained by Axios. "I'm proud to support her efforts and help her build stronger relationships with donors and business leaders across the country."

Zwick is the latest money man to throw his support behind Haley in the days after Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., dropped out of the race.

Zwick's commitment comes the same week that billionaire hedge fund founder Ken Griffin signaled that he's considering backing Haley, according to reports. Further, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly has been having private talks with Haley.

Haley has also attracted money that had been backing Scott, including from New York lawyer and GOP fundraiser Eric LeVine, who said he plans to hold a fundraiser for Haley on Dec. 4.

"Everything I hear is folks moving to Haley," Levine said, according to CNN.

That support also includes billionaire and Duquesne Capital founder Stanley Druckenmiller, who donated to Scott's campaign earlier this year but told CNBC that he's now backing Haley.

Metal magnate Andy Sabin, who had been fundraising for Scott, said he will decide after Thanksgiving whether to do the same for Haley. South Carolina businessman Chad Walldorf is also on board, telling CNN that Haley has "the best chance of the non-Trump candidates to win."

Haley continues to run third in the GOP presidential primary behind front-runner Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 9.4%, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average.