Biden Pressured by House GOP To Protect Hyde Amendment

More than 170 Republican House members sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to protect the Hyde Amendment, a long-standing, bipartisan legislative provision preventing federal money from funding abortions for reasons other than incest, rape or saving the woman’s life.

Biden had not included the amendment in his 2022 budget request, Breitbart reports.

The letter states how disappointed the congressmembers are with Biden for calling for the amendment’s removal, along with numerous other “modest, longstanding pro-life protections that have long been the subjects of legislative consensus.” It also says that the budget request breaks with “historic bipartisanship” and that it is an “affront to the majority of Americans who do not want their tax dollars funding abortion on demand resulting in the death of children in the womb.”

By not including the Hyde Amendment in his budget request, Biden would essentially “double-down on forcing taxpayers to find plans that cover elective abortions by permanently establishing minimum tax credits and supporting a so-called ‘public option’ for a government run health insurance that would cover elective abortion.”

The letter continues by saying that the Hyde Amendment saves lives, and that “[M]ore than twenty peer reviewed studies show that more than two million people are alive today in the United States because of Hyde—with about 60,000 children spared death by abortion every year.” The congressmembers also raise the fact that Biden supported the Hyde Amendment for decades, and that in his inauguration speech, Biden said that “the dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer,” but this dream would be impossible “if the death of a whole segment of society, unborn babies, is legally ignored.”