Hillary Clinton: Gaslighted Americans Can't Appreciate Biden's Accomplishments

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised President Joe Biden’s “extraordinary” accomplishments over the first nine months of his term, suggesting that Americans don’t understand or appreciate them because of the way they are receiving their information, Fox News reports.

"You know, democracy is messy. You know, a lot of people got, oh I think, kind of frustrated looking at the messy process of legislation,” she told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “And they didn’t really appreciate that, within a year, the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and the Senate," Clinton said, referring to the coronavirus relief bill and the infrastructure bill that were both signed into law this year.

"By any measure those are extraordinary accomplishments, and they will really help many millions of Americans with healthcare and prescription drug prices as well as climate change and so much else,” she added.

“But because of the way we are getting our information today, and because of the lack of gatekeepers and people who have a historic perspective who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that, unfortunately, the other side is really good at exploiting," she added, referencing Republicans.

Clinton’s comments come as inflation continues to rise and gas prices soar, although Biden on Tuesday said the latter would fall after the Department of Energy released 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“This is a problem, not just here in the United States, but around the world,” Biden said in remarks at the White House, referencing the record-high cost of gas in Europe and Asia.

“The fact is we always get through those spikes, but we’re going to get through this one as well as hopefully faster,” he said.