Biden's Approval Rating Drop Sharpest Among Black Voters

The dip in President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is especially stark among groups central to his base — with the percentage of Black adults who think he’s handling the role well dropping the most, a Pew Research poll showed.

The Sept. 23 survey showed Biden's overall approval rating was underwater at 44%, with 53% disapproving. That flips a July report that found his job approval at 55% and disapproval at 43%.

Though the survey showed Biden's approval sinking among most demographics and political groups, the ratings dip among Black, Hispanic, and Asian demographics were some of the biggest.

According to the survey, 67% of Black voters approve of his handling of the job, compared with 85% who said the same in a July survey.

Among Hispanic voters, 56% approved of Biden’s job performance compared with 72% who said the same in July. Among Asian voters, 54% approved of the way he’s handling the job compared with 68% who did in July.

In March, 71% of Black adults said they strongly approved of Biden's job performance while 49% said so in the September survey, the researchers noted.

Biden is also seeing approval ratings drop from Democrats and those who lean Democrat.

In July, 88% of those demographics approved of the way he was handling his job as president; that dropped to 75% in the September survey.

"While majorities of Democrats across ideological groups say they approve of the job Biden is doing, this support is not as strong than it was earlier in Biden's presidency," the survey stated. "Today, 46% say they strongly approve of the job he is doing, down from 65% who said this in March."

In the 2020 election, Biden won 92% of Black voters, NBC News reported.

Other polls have showed similar drops in approval among Black voters, including to 66% levels in both a YouGov poll and Quinnipiac University survey.

The margin of error in the Pew Research survey of 10,371 adults, was plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.