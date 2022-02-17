Lynne Patton: Why Minorities Regret Voting for Joe Biden — and Should

One of the greatest disservices to President Donald J. Trump and his administration — and there are many — was the coordinated media blackout of Trump’s historic accomplishments on behalf of minority communities.

Trump achieved true bipartisan progress in the areas of education, criminal justice reform, and workforce development through landmark legislation prioritizing the economic advancement and racial equity of Black and brown Americans.

Members of minority protected classes directly reaped the benefits from President Trump’s unapologetic "America First" agenda, a thriving economy and the reversal of failed Democratic Party policies. Agendas that have seen blue cities languish in generational poverty and gun violence — for decades.

As a result, non-white voters turned out to re-elect President Trump in numbers not seen for any Republican presidential incumbent or candidate since Ronald Wilson Reagan.

Today, Biden’s self-inflicted economic and legislative failures have disproportionately burdened marginalized communities — costing Americans an additional $250 per month, per person — the highest inflation since 1982.

Over 29 major cities have seen a 30% increase or higher in homicides and violent crime since Biden took office, with Chicago exceeding over 800 murders in 2021 and shootings in New York City soaring over 358%.

COVID-19 deaths have surpassed those under Trump in less time, despite Biden having three vaccines and multiple therapeutics available to him on Day One thanks to "Operation Warp Speed."

Over one million Americans per day were being vaccinated when Trump left office.

Biden campaigned on the failed promise to control the virus. Yet the only thing he controlled were the freedoms of Black and brown Americans.

Until recently, nearly 50% of Black residents could not enter restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters and museums in three of America’s largest cities due to Democratically-sanctioned vaccine mandates. Measures akin to modern day segregation.

But, if you thought the Biden administration’s soft bigotry of low expectations couldn’t get any worse, they inexplicably chose Black History Month to truly transcended into the bizarre even by liberal standards.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new program that would distribute "free smoking pipes" (which could be used for illicit substances, including crack cocaine).

Prior to backtracking under public pressure, Biden justified the pipe distribution was part of a Harm Reduction Program Grant to "advance racial equality and support for underserved communities through the federal government."

Funny. Trump’s idea of "harm reduction" was reducing the maximum out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 per month for Medicare and Medicaid, benefiting millions of Americans, mostly minorities.

Under Democratic leadership, social decay, crime, and homelessness are now so rampant that a local mayor in the San Francisco Bay area thought nothing of offering his constituents money in exchange for housing a homeless person within their own home.

Not surprisingly, Zogby Analytics recently revealed that over 25% of Black Americans and 33% of Hispanics now regret voting for Biden — and they should.

President Trump proposed increasing capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion under the Platinum Plan, resulting in the creation of three million new minority jobs and over 500,000 Black-owned businesses.

Under Trump, over one million Americans lifted themselves out of poverty, including 350,000 Black Americans, as a result of his tax reduction(s), smarter trade policies and the creation of nearly 9,000 Opportunity Zones.

As a result of this landmark program, over $75 billion dollars of capital investment was infused into Census-selected disadvantaged communities nationally. This increased Black wealth by $1.8 billion dollars, or $1800 per Black resident within each zone.

Black labor force participation increased to 63.2% with our former president's elimination of burdensome Obama-Biden-era regulations. This increase was the highest since the 2008 recession and it fueled a pro-blue collar economy propelling full-time weekly wages for Black Americans to over 12% more than their white counterparts.

During the Trump administration, minorities enjoyed a $4,000 rise in median household income and a 2.3% increase in home ownership for Black families for the first time in nearly 14 years.

Donald J. Trump gave more money to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) than any president in U.S. history.

He also waived an additional $322 million in HBCU federal disaster debt and moved the HBCU initiative back into the White House. This was a stark contrast from the previous administration which saw the first Black president inexplicably defund HBCU’s and change a student loan policy in 2011 that forced an estimated 28,000 HBCU students to permanently withdraw from school.

President Trump passed the most comprehensive prison reform act in over three decades; as a result, 15,000 non-violent minorities have been freed from disparate life-sentences mandated by the controversial 1994 "Three Strikes" Clinton Crime Bill; legislation authored by a young Delaware senator named Joe Biden.

Another example on the criminal justice spectrum: Trump posthumously pardoned the First Black Heavy-Weight Boxing champion of the world, Jack Johnson, and he signed the first Executive Order on Police Reform, banning federal no-knock warrants and choke-holds in non-life threatening situations, as well as creating a national database for police misconduct.

President Trump designated slain civil-rights leader, Medgar Evers' home a National Monument and created Georgia’s First National Historical Park in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Concurrently, he declared the Ku Klux Klan a federal terrorist organization.

Trump partnered with Black Entertainment Television (BET) Founder, Bob Johnson, to unveil a major revision to a decades-old banking rule, the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977, which specifically increased home and small business loans for Blacks.

He signed into law the Sickle Cell Disease, Prevention and Research Act of 2018, as well as the Hidden Figures Act of 2020, which awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to four famed, black female NASA mathematicians, including Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson. The highest civilian presidential recognition.

President Trump appointed the first black female Brigadier General, Lorna Mahlock, and christened the first naval aircraft carrier named after a Black man, Pearl Harbor World War II hero, Doris "Dorie" Miller.

More notably, our nation's former president recognized what Democrats consistently fail to appreciate: The direct correlation between illegal immigration and its detrimental impact upon Black communities by siphoning benefits and job opportunities away from soft-skilled American workers.

Trump reformed lackadaisical Obama-era immigration policies, and emoldened ICE, resulting in favorable incidents such as the 2017 Cloverhill Bakery raid in Chicago, which saw the arrest and deportation of over 800 illegal workers, forcing the bakery to replace them with new hires who were 90% Black, with full benefits and higher wages.

The results of the Trump Administration speak for themselves. As do the current non-results under Joe Biden.

Trump did more for Black America than Democrats have in decades.

How does this writer know? She is a Black female who has worked for Donald J. Trump since 2008. This writer rose from personal assistant at the Trump Organization to the highest-ranking Black female in the Trump administration, during his last year in office; because of the opportunities he provided and the confidence he had, and still holds — in me.

As a result this writer could, did, and continues to, achieve much on behalf of the American people, serving our nation's 45th commander in chief.

Lynne Patton is a senior adviser to the 45th president of the United States, and Save America PAC. She is a former regional administrator, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, senior adviser to Fmr. HUD Secretary Dr. Benjamin S.(Ben) Carson.