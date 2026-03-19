Sanders Moves to Block $658 Million US Arms Sales to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is moving to block roughly $658 million in proposed U.S. arms sales to Israel, introducing joint resolutions of disapproval alongside Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., Politico first reported on Thursday.

The measures target shipments of munitions, including tens of thousands of bombs, amid the continued conflict in Gaza and broader regional tensions involving Iran and Lebanon.

In a statement, Sanders sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, calling its military campaign destructive and arguing that further U.S. weapons transfers would support what he described as an "illegal war."

Under Senate rules, the Foreign Relations Committee has five days to act before sponsors can force a floor vote, setting up a politically sensitive test for Democrats divided over U.S. policy toward Israel.

The push comes against a backdrop of intensifying Middle East instability, including Israel's ongoing operations in Gaza, cross-border tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and confrontations involving Iran.

These developments have heightened scrutiny of U.S. military support for Israel, a long-standing cornerstone of American foreign policy, but an increasingly contentious issue within the Democratic Party.

Sanders has consistently opposed certain arms transfers to Israel, particularly during periods of heightened conflict.

Since the Gaza war erupted following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists in Israel, Sanders has repeatedly attempted to block or condition U.S. military aid, arguing that Netanyahu's government has pursued disproportionately aggressive policies and undermined prospects for Palestinian statehood.

He has also been a vocal critic of Netanyahu personally, frequently describing his government as extremist.

At the same time, Sanders has supported U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in its defense against Russia — framing that conflict as a clear case of resisting territorial aggression by an authoritarian state.

This contrast reflects a broader divide in U.S. foreign policy debates: While Ukraine aid has maintained relatively strong bipartisan backing, support for Israel, especially under Netanyahu, has become more fractured, particularly among progressive Democrats.

The expected Senate vote could underscore these divisions, as lawmakers weigh traditional support for Israel against growing concerns over humanitarian impacts and regional escalation.