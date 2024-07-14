WATCH TV LIVE

Bennie Thompson Staffer Fired for Trump Social Media Post

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 02:08 PM EDT

A staffer for Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., reportedly was fired after posting a social media comment that seemed to support the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The Clarion Ledger reported Saturday night that a since-deleted Facebook post associated with a Thompson staff member insinuated the shooter should not have missed.

"I don't condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don't miss next time oops that wasn't me saying that," the post read on the account of Jacqueline Marsaw, Thompson's case manager and field director.

It was reported Sunday that Marsaw no longer was a member of Thompson's staff.

"Staffer for Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) no longer employed after social media post insinuating that Trump's shooter shouldn't have missed.
@BennieGThompson statement:
'I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment,'" Fox News' Bill Melugin posted on X on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson chaired former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 subcommittee that investigated the 2021 attack at the Capitol.

"Bennie Thompson should fire his field director for condoning the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump," the Mississippi Republican Party posted on X on Saturday night.

"'please get you some shooting lessons so you don't miss next time' @msdemocrats must repudiate these despicable statements!!!"

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


