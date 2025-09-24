WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ben carson | maha | agriculture dept | health

Ben Carson Gets New MAHA Position

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 11:41 AM EDT

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been appointed to a new advisory role at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he will focus on nutrition, healthcare, and housing.

The USDA announcement described Carson's position as central to advancing the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, a policy agenda aimed at reshaping federal health and nutrition programs.

A retired neurosurgeon and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, Carson previously served as HUD secretary from 2017 to 2021 during President Donald Trump's first administration. In his new role, he will work closely with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The USDA said Carson will be the department's chief spokesperson on nutrition, rural healthcare, and housing issues.

The appointment comes as USDA assumes a more active role in implementing the MAHA agenda. Current policy proposals include state-level restrictions on the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for purchasing junk food, as well as updates to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are scheduled for release later this year.

Those guidelines, updated every five years, serve as the federal government's official nutrition recommendations and influence school meal programs, food labeling, and healthcare guidance.

Carson's new position adds to his recent responsibilities within the Trump administration. Earlier this year, he was also named vice chair of the presidential commission on religious liberty, underscoring his continued involvement in policy discussions that extend beyond his medical and housing background.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been appointed to a new advisory role at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he will focus on nutrition, healthcare, and housing.
ben carson, maha, agriculture dept, health
247
2025-41-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved