Ben Carson Gets New MAHA Position

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been appointed to a new advisory role at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he will focus on nutrition, healthcare, and housing.

The USDA announcement described Carson's position as central to advancing the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, a policy agenda aimed at reshaping federal health and nutrition programs.

A retired neurosurgeon and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, Carson previously served as HUD secretary from 2017 to 2021 during President Donald Trump's first administration. In his new role, he will work closely with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The USDA said Carson will be the department's chief spokesperson on nutrition, rural healthcare, and housing issues.

The appointment comes as USDA assumes a more active role in implementing the MAHA agenda. Current policy proposals include state-level restrictions on the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for purchasing junk food, as well as updates to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are scheduled for release later this year.

Those guidelines, updated every five years, serve as the federal government's official nutrition recommendations and influence school meal programs, food labeling, and healthcare guidance.

Carson's new position adds to his recent responsibilities within the Trump administration. Earlier this year, he was also named vice chair of the presidential commission on religious liberty, underscoring his continued involvement in policy discussions that extend beyond his medical and housing background.