Dr. Ben Carson: 'Get on Board of the Revival That Is Coming'

Americans must take strength and resolve in the late Charlie Kirk's embrace of faith, courage, and revival, according to Dr. Ben Carson, praising Kirk's legacy as a cultural and political leader.

"I challenge the ministers out there to talk about what the Bible says and not what the leftists say," Carson, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, told mourners and attendees at Sunday's "Charlie Kirk Remembrance: A Life Well Lived" memorial, which aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"And get on board, get on board of the revival that is coming.

"We are not going to be able to stop it," he added before the estimated crowd of 100,000 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"You see evidence of it right here in a stadium. We're all going to be a part of it."

Carson, speaking on behalf of the American Cornerstone Institute, began by pushing back against critics of Kirk's lack of a college degree.

"Did you hear a political figure last week saying that Charlie Kirk was ignorant because he didn't have a college degree?" Carson reminded. "I've seen him run circles around people with college degrees."

The retired neurosurgeon framed the challenges facing the U.S. as a battle of ideas, citing Marxist infiltration of schools, unions, media, and culture.

"They also had a goal of gaining control of the media and Hollywood so they could change the culture in America, making sexual perversion normal, natural, and healthy [by] pushing God out of our society and changing the gospel to the social gospel," Carson warned.

Carson urged ministers and believers to remain faithful to biblical truth.

Closing his tribute, Carson invoked scripture and linked it to Kirk’s death.

"Verily, verily I say unto you," he concluded, "except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it dieth alone. But if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.

"And I want to thank Charlie for his sacrifice because much fruit is going to be realized."

