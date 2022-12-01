×
Obama Castigates Herschel Walker at Warnock Rally

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 01 December 2022 09:58 PM EST

Former President Barack Obama didn't pull any punches while criticizing Herschel Walker on Thursday, claiming the Republican is unqualified to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Atlanta, the former president laid into Walker's personal character while stumping for incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of next week's runoff.

He also targeted Walker's rambling about the movie "Fright Night" at a campaign rally; the tape which was used by Warnock's team in a television advertisement to stress the supposed incoherence of the Republican candidate's message.

"Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf," Axios quoted Obama as stating humorously.

"This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up.

"As far as I'm concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator," he continued. "This would be funny if he weren't running for Senate."

Walker and Warnock will face-off on Dec. 8 for the contested seat, the second round for both candidates after Warnock narrowly bested Walker last month by less than one percentage point, 49.44% to 48.49%, but failed to meet the 50% threshold.

