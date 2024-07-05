Looney: Soft-on-Crime Policies Must Stop - Now

OPINION

In recent years, the United States has faced a significant challenge: a surge in crime rates exacerbated by policies prioritizing catch-and-release practices over accountability.

While these policies aim to address systemic issues, they have inadvertently created gaps in the justice system, affecting both the accused and communities.

One of the most pressing issues with these catch-and-release policies is the lack of follow-up services for the accused.

Individuals released without bail often lack the support systems needed to navigate the legal process and address underlying issues, such as substance abuse or mental health disorders.

This scenario increases the likelihood of reoffending and strains the judicial system.

In the instance of Jordan Neely, he was arrested 42 times for crimes ranging from drug use to assaults and was reported to be in distress another 43 times.

Neely, an emotionally disturbed person (EDP), never received the services he required because of catch and release.

Instead, he had a crisis on a New York City subway where people felt threatened, a bystander stepped in, Neely ended up dead, and the bystander is facing criminal charges.

Who was helped?

The situation in Chicago further highlights the issue.

Since implementing bail reform, which significantly reduces pretrial detention, crime rates have soared.

In the first few months of 2023, Chicago saw a substantial increase in murders, shootings, and car thefts.

Specifically, there were 41 more murders and 4,321 additional car thefts compared to the same period under the previous mayor.

This surge coincides with a severe shortage of over 1,000 police officers and a 50% drop in arrests since 2019, underscoring the inability of the current system to manage public safety effectively.

Wisconsin offers another stark example.

In the aftermath of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, where a man previously released on $1,000 bail for domestic violence charges drove his SUV into a crowd, killing six and injuring dozens more, the state has faced calls to amend its bail system.

Yet, despite these efforts, individuals released on low bail continue to reoffend, highlighting the urgent need for a more robust system that addresses both accountability and rehabilitation .

California's approach to homelessness, compounded by lenient policies, has similarly failed to address the root causes of criminal behavior among the homeless population.

The lack of sufficient mental health and substance abuse support services has led to a cycle of reoffending, placing additional strain on public resources and safety.

The National Association of Bail Agents (NABA) has partnered with Evoke Wellness to address gaps in the justice system by providing crucial support to the accused and reinforcing the system's integrity.

Bail agents not only ensure court appearances but also connect the accused to necessary resources, aiding compliance with legal obligations and societal reintegration.

Evoke Wellness offers specialized treatment programs to address the root causes of legal troubles. This collaboration enhances justice through rehabilitation and reduced recidivism, leveraging the efficiency and effectiveness of the private sector.

Most importantly, this partnership operates at no cost to taxpayers, preserving public funds while delivering high-quality services.

Public safety is paramount.

By ensuring the accused adhere to legal requirements and receive appropriate treatment, this initiative reduces the risk of future crimes and enhances communities' security.

It emphasizes individual accountability, requiring the accused to take responsibility for their actions while receiving support to reform and positively contribute to society.

NABA aims to demonstrate how the bail industry can adapt to contemporary challenges through this partnership, reflecting a commitment to innovation and enhancing the justice system's efficacy.

Built on mutual respect and a shared vision, the collaboration upholds justice, accountability, and community well-being.

The NABA-Evoke Wellness partnership, in collaboration with Jim Wahlberg, is a necessary and timely intervention.

It addresses the deficiencies of soft-on-crime policies by providing the accused with the support they need to fulfill their legal obligations and rehabilitate.

This collaboration is a step forward in creating a more robust and responsible justice system that prioritizes both accountability and compassion.

As we move forward, we invite other stakeholders who are on the front lines in the justice system to join us in this endeavor, working together to ensure that justice is not only served but also seen to be served, in every community across our nation.

John J. Looney Sr. is the Executive Vice President of the National Association of Bail Agents (NABA) and the President of the Montana Bail Agents Association. With a distinguished career spanning military service, law enforcement, and business leadership, he is dedicated to enhancing the efficacy and integrity of the justice system through innovative partnerships and industry standards.