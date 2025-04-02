WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: auto imports | tariffs

Admin Confirms Car Tariffs Start Thursday, Auto Parts on May 3

Admin Confirms Car Tariffs Start Thursday, Auto Parts on May 3
(Getty)

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 03:16 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday confirmed that his 25% global car and truck tariffs will take effect as scheduled on Thursday and that duties on automotive parts imports will be launched on May 3.

In a Federal Register notice adding details to Trump's autos tariff proclamation issued last week, the White House directed the Commerce Department to establish a process within 90 days for adding more parts to the list, including at the request of domestic producers.

The 25% automobile tariffs are due to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, with the 25% tariffs on auto parts due to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT on May 3, according to the Federal Register.

The parts list currently includes dozens of tariff codes including engines, transmissions, powertrains and electrical components, as well as other parts such as brake hoses, but domestic producers will be able to request additions to the list, the notice said.

The notice said that for vehicles qualifying under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin, importers can pay the 25% duty on only the non-U.S. content of the order.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday confirmed that his 25% global car and truck tariffs will take effect as scheduled on Thursday and that duties on automotive parts imports will be launched on May 3.
auto imports, tariffs
184
2025-16-02
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 03:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved