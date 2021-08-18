×
Nutrition Company Cuts Ties to Schwarzenegger Over 'Screw Your Freedom' Remark

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the "Austrian World Summit 2021." (Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 08:04 PM

The sports nutrition company REDCON1 announced in a Twitter post that it will no longer support events associated with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger such as the Arnold Classic "or any of the Arnold events around the world," after the action hero said "screw your freedom."

The company made the decision following a television appearance where Schwarzenegger was discussing COVID-19.

"It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom," Schwarzenegger said, according to Business & Politics Review.

Aaron Singerman, REDCON1's founder, said it was a "very difficult decision because me personally and everyone here at REDCON1 has always loved Arnold," according to a video posted by Bernard B. Kerik.

Singerman was adamant that although he was not trying to ''cancel'' Schwarzenegger, he could simply no longer support him.

Singerman added that "we take a hard stance for the rights and freedoms of all Americans, regardless of political affiliation or personal beliefs."

"Arnold entered America with passion that he, too, could achieve the American dream," Singerman continued. "Of course, it wasn't easy, and he pushed through language barriers, poverty and dramatic cultural differences. His dedication to the sport and perseverance helped him not only reach but achieve more than he ever imagined. A guy who had nothing and no advantages, who never made an excuse, and created tremendous success. He became an icon based on his work ethic, his charisma and his grit."

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 08:04 PM
