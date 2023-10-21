Arkansas Gov. Sanders Bans 'Woke' Words From Govt Docs

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order at the Arkansas state Capitol on Thursday, aiming to eliminate "woke" language from state documents.

The move came in response to her concerns about the use of terms like "pregnant people," "birth giver," and "laboring person," which she categorizes as "woke" terminology, as reported by Kark News.

Surrounded by a group of women, Sanders proclaimed during the order's signing, "We're taking a stand against woke nonsense." She went on to assert, "It's the left that decided 'woman' is a dirty word, that decided we needed to toss out basic biology and basic grammar."

The executive order explicitly states, "There are things only women can do, like perform the miracle of birth," and emphasizes that the government should not employ language that "erases women." Furthermore, it asserts that terms such as "womxn," "chestfeeding," or "menstruating person" should not appear in official government documents.

The executive order outlines its intent, stating, "It is the policy of this administration to prohibit the use of woke, anti-women words for official state government business."