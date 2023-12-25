Argentina's Milei Issues Anti-communist Holiday Greeting

Argentina's new president expressed holiday wishes on social media, and added "be careful not to become a communist."

Javier Milei, who took office earlier this month after winning November's election runoff, posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a photo showing him holding a truncheon the size of a baseball bat.

"Happy holidays, and be careful not to become a communist," Milei posted Sunday night on his campaign account.

Several hours earlier, the 52-year-old libertarian former rock singer posted a less bizarre message.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO ALL ARGENTINES," Melei posted on his X personal account.

"I didn't want to miss the opportunity to wish you a Christmas Eve with your family and a Merry Christmas tomorrow. May these holidays mark the beginning of a new era for Argentines and may we make Argentina the country we always dreamed of."

Milei's reference to communism was not unusual. During his campaign, he regularly criticized China, and called Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an "angry communist."

He also promoted a "chainsaw plan" to cut state spending — at times waving around a working chainsaw.

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa conceded defeat to populist Milei on Nov. 19 after a fiercely polarized presidential runoff.

Milei, an economist on the right, had promised a dramatic shake-up for many of the nation's institutions and welcomed frequent comparisons of him to former President Donald Trump.

The self-described former "tantric sex instructor" took office Dec. 10 warning in his maiden speech that he had no alternative to a painful fiscal shock to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation heading towards 200%.

"There is no alternative to a shock adjustment," he said on the steps on Congress after taking the presidential baton and sash, with crowds of supporters cheering despite Milei saying the economy would worsen in the short term. "There is no money."

Argentina's government has scheduled emergency sessions of Parliament beginning this week to address Milei's package of controversial economic reforms, The Telegraph reported.

Soon after taking office, the new president issued a sweeping decree that alters or scraps more than 350 economic regulations in a country that has grown accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

Milei's "chainsaw plan" triggered a series of street protests against the government during the past week.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.