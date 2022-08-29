Antifa Packing AR-15s Guards 'Family Friendly' Texas Drag Show

Armed antifa members guarded a drag show targeting families in deep-red Texas, raising eyebrows in a conservative district and among conservatives on social media.

"A 'kid-friendly' drag show in Texas was guarded by masked ANTIFA guards armed with AR-15s," Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted Monday. "Remember, they only want YOUR guns. They want to use theirs to protect their depravity."

Photos and videos shared online showed protesters and counterprotesters, including a line of antifa members all clad in black and carrying AR-15 rifles. Also, the videos showed minors taking in the drag show and tipping with dollar bills.

"An #Antifa militia had gunmen in front of and around a family drag show event at the Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke, Texas on Sunday to intimidate right-wing protesters," independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. "The protesters accused the event of exposing children to indecency."

Former Tennessee GOP House candidate Robby Starbuck noted the drag show and antifa force came in a deep-red Texas district.

"This drag show for CHILDREN took place in Roanoke, Texas where they have a Republican Mayor elected with 90% of the vote," Starbuck tweeted. "If we can't stop this evil in red states, counties and towns then shame on us. We need strong anti-grooming laws and we MUST prosecute."

Reports counted about 20 children and several self-proclaimed teachers at the event.

Texas GOP state Rep. Bryan Slaton introduced legislation in June to bar minors from drag shows in the state.

"Drag shows are no place for a child," Slaton tweeted when announcing his bill.