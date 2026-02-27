Trump Directing US Agencies to Cease Use of Anthropic Tech

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was directing every federal agency to immediately cease all use of Anthropic's technology, adding there would be a six-month phaseout for agencies such as the Defense Department who use the company's products.

"I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's directive comes amid a feud between the Pentagon and top artificial intelligence lab Anthropic over concerns about how the military could use AI at war.

Spokespeople for Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.