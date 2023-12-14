Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Trying to Stonewall Congress

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Thursday that Hunter Biden is trying to stonewall House Republicans over their investigation into his family's business practices.

Biggs said on "Newsline" that Hunter Biden should have come in to the closed-door deposition as the subpoena requested earlier this week.

Biden skipped the deposition, prompting some members of the House to threaten to hold him in contempt of Congress.

"He had an obligation to come in," Biggs added. "He was served properly with a subpoena."

The Arizona Republican said that they "anticipated that he would take the Fifth Amendment ... against self-incrimination quite a bit, but he chose instead to exercise contempt."

Biggs said, "We think he knows a whole heck of a lot about what went on and that publicly he can go out and say that his dad didn't know about the business, everything like that, and yet we have mountains of evidence which are to the contrary of that, so he should have come in."

The congressman concluded, "I think that this is just one more effort to stonewall this thing and drag it out a bit more."

Biggs was also asked about recent comments made by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, saying that he has seen no evidence of President Joe Biden being "guilty of anything." Biggs said that "we're investigating this," and claimed that "circumstantial evidence is as legitimate as direct evidence."

