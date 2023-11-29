Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hunter Has to Come In Like Anyone Else

Hunter Biden has to honor the subpoena that he has been given just like anyone else would and appear before the House Oversight Committee in order to be deposed, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the client would cooperate with the committee, but that he would only do it if it is a public hearing.

But Biggs, an Arizona Republican who is a member of the House Oversight Committee, told "National Report" that President Joe Biden's son "needs to come in and be deposed" just like everyone else, such as the adult children of other presidents were, referring to Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr., as examples.

The congressman explained that "the structure for a deposition is different, it is actually trying to get at the truth and trying to get evidence and induce evidence."

He emphasized that the "reason that is so different than a public committee meeting is that a committee meeting has, quite frankly, become a political event. Everyone gets a turn to ask questions," often in a chaotic manner and many times without any regard for trying to understand or figure out the truth of the issue at hand or the proper time to do that.

Biggs contrasted this to "what happens in a deposition ... [where] you can actually find out information and the truth" in a more controlled manner without worrying about political theatrics.

Biggs stressed that if Hunter Biden decides not to not come for the subpoena according to the protocol, he could be held in contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena, just as the Democrats have gone after others previously for the same reason in other investigations.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com