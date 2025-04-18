Amb. Huckabee: US, Trump Commitment to Israel 'Unwavering'

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, promised the country on Good Friday that the commitment of the people of the United States and President Donald Trump to it is "unwavering."

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I say to Israel: Our commitment to you is unwavering, and we pray for the immediate return of all the hostages. Israel will never be alone," Huckabee said in a post Friday on X.

He added in his post that he had visited the Western Wall "in Israel's eternal capital Jerusalem," where he placed a handwritten prayer from Trump between its stones.

The Western Wall is located in east Jerusalem, a sector of the holy city that has been annexed and occupied by Israel. It is the last remnant of the Second Temple, which was destroyed by the Romans in the year 70 C.E. and is the holiest site where Jews are permitted to pray.

Huckabee is making his first official visit to Israel after becoming the U.S. ambassador. The Senate confirmed him on April 9, two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited with Trump at the White House.

The ambassador, who has long backed Israel's calls to annex the West Bank, officially presented his diplomatic credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and longtime supporter of Israel, said Friday that all efforts are being made to secure the release of hostages that continue to be held by Hamas.

According to reports, the terrorists have not yet returned 59 hostages, 24 of who are still believed to be alive.