Israeli PM Urges Global Alliance Against Iranian 'Axis of Terror'

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Gaza cease-fire demonstrators Wednesday and called for a global alliance against the Iranian regime he accuses of funding the protests, as he addressed a U.S. Congress divided by the war.

Washington has become increasingly alarmed by the humanitarian toll of Israel's nine-month campaign in the narrow coastal territory, and protests in Israel and the United States have been ratcheting up pressure on Netanyahu.

The prime minister hit back at his critics in a speech at the U.S. Capitol in which he accused Tehran of funding and promoting U.S.-based anti-Israel protest -- and called Gaza peace activists "Iran's useful idiots."

"America and Israel today can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat," he told lawmakers, as in the streets outside, demonstrators burned an effigy of him.

"All countries that are in peace with Israel, and all those countries who will make peace with Israel, should be invited to join this alliance."

Iran, he said, was the "axis of terror" behind almost all sectarian killing in the Middle East. He argued that the United States and Israel "must stand together" against Tehran and its proxies.

"Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight. And our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu said to a standing ovation in the House chamber.

"As we defend ourselves on all fronts, I know that America has our back."

- Deep divisions -

But Americans are deeply divided over Israel's actions in Gaza as the death toll climbs, and the demonstration outside the Capitol swelled to thousands of people ahead of Netanyahu's appearance.

They were kept at least a block away by police who fired pepper spray, and they eventually dispersed.

Inside the House of Representatives -- one half of the main Capitol building -- five protesters were arrested before Netanyahu began.

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American lawmaker, waved signs from the floor of the chamber calling Netanyahu a "war criminal" and accusing him of genocide.

The Israeli leader's visit came at a time of political upheaval in the United States, with a gunman targeting Republican candidate Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden bowing out of the 2024 White House race and endorsing his deputy, Kamala Harris.

Netanyahu singled out both Biden and Trump for praise for their efforts towards Middle East peace.

Biden will meet Netanyahu on Thursday, the White House said, to discuss progress towards a ceasefire and a hostage release deal, as well as Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

Harris will hold separate talks with the Israeli leader Thursday, but did not attend his speech due to previously scheduled travel.

- 'Closest ally' -

Netanyahu will also meet Trump -- with whose administration he had a much less fraught relationship than Biden's -- in Florida on Friday.

Wednesday's address made Israel's longest-serving premier the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times -- pulling ahead of Britain's Winston Churchill.

But he has lost backing among dozens of liberal lawmakers, and some 68 Democrats -- including some of the most senior figures in Congress -- said they would not attend.

Israel has recently intensified its attacks on Gaza.

Netanyahu has insisted that only piling on military pressure can free the hostages and defeat Hamas, which launched a shock attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Netanyahu said he was "confident" in efforts to secure the release of the 116 Hamas hostages still in Gaza, where Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 39,145 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Publicly, Biden has backed Israel. But he expressed concern over an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah and suspended a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over fears that they would be used in populated areas.

Despite the tensions, the United States has defended Israeli interests while taking a key role in mediation efforts, and the countries' military relationship remains strong, officials say.

Netanyahu called on Washington to fast-track military aid to his country to "dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East."