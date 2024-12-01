WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alex padilla | california | donald trump | deportations

Sen. Padilla: California Will Not Help Trump With Deportations

By    |   Sunday, 01 December 2024 10:41 PM EST

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., plans to keep California's resources away from President-elect Donald Trump's deportation plans, maintaining that the federal government should be controlling the border.

"There's an important distinction here. No state's government — not Texas, not California, not any state in the nation — has a constitutional authority to impose federal immigration law. That is the responsibility of the federal government," Padilla told CBS's "Face the Nation."

"Let the federal government do the federal government's job, but have state and local officials do the state and local officials' job. There doesn't have to be a conflict unless that's what Trump wants," Padilla added.

California Senate Bill 54, a 2017 law that prohibits state and local law enforcement from using resources to help federal immigration enforcement, could possibly lead to this conflict. Trump border czar Tom Homan warned that any local law enforcement that refuses to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be federally prosecuted.

"Some states like Texas want to push the envelope and try to find a way to assist, but there's no obligation to do so," Padilla said.

California will not "utilize state and local resources to do the federal government's job for them," Padilla added.

"California is the most populous state in the nation, the most diverse state in the nation, home to more immigrants than any state in the nation.

"The last thing you want to do is have immigrants who are victims of crime afraid to come forward to report the crime. The last thing you want is immigrants who may be witnesses to crime be afraid to come forward and share any information they have in the investigation and prosecution of crimes," he said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., plans to keep California's resources away from President-elect Donald Trump's deportation plans, maintaining that the federal government should be controlling the border.
alex padilla, california, donald trump, deportations
282
2024-41-01
Sunday, 01 December 2024 10:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved