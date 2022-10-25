Alaska GOP Censures McConnell for Backing Sen. Murkowski

The Alaska Republican Party voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday due to his support of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, The Washington Post reported.

The party's 49-8 vote comes after it puts its support behind former President Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, who has sought to challenge Murkowski from the right, highlighting her moderate record.

It also follows Murkowski's recent decision to endorse Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, for reelection against her Republican opponents, former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III.

"Mary is a woman whose heart is as grounded in Alaska as anybody you're going to find," Murkowski said, ironically adding she is "going to get in so much trouble."

Tshibaka, in approval of the decision, said McConnell had been lying about her on the campaign trail in order to get more Republican support for Murkowski.

"The millions of dollars Mitch McConnell is spending on lies about me could be put to better use in other states where a Republican has a chance to beat a Democrat, and the Alaska Republican Party has just told him to butt out of our state," the former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner said.

Murkowski currently leads Tshibaka by 12 percentage points in a direct head-to-head, according to a poll by Alaska Survey Research. However, in the first two rounds, her lead is far slimmer. With Democrat Patricia Chesbro in the mix, it drops to a 1-point lead.

Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system means the first person to reach 50% wins the general election. It comes after Murkowski advanced from the primary along with Tshibaka, Chesboro, and Republican Buzz Kelley.