AJC Poll: Trump Has Slight Lead in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the key battleground state of Georgia, according to a new poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The survey found Trump at 47% support in the Peach State, while Harris garnered 43% support, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. Approximately 8% of likely voters in Georgia said they are still undecided.

According to the outlet, the tight race has changed very little since its survey in September, with Trump's support remaining virtually the same and Harris' dropping a fraction of a percentage point. The newspaper noted that the share of undecided voters did not change.

Georgia, 1 of 7 crucial swing states, is likely a must-win battleground for both candidates, because losing it would lower the margin of error for either campaign. The state narrowly swung toward President Joe Biden in 2020 and helped him secure victory in the Electoral College.

In the waning days of the campaign, the AJC poll found that Harris may not have shored up enough support among Black voters to carry her in Georgia. It is unclear if the vice president's economic proposals aimed at Black men and the support of former President Barack Obama will be enough to put the state in her column.

Around 75% of Black voters in Georgia say they plan to vote for Harris, which is a steep drop from the 88% who voted for Biden in 2020, the outlet reported.

Even so, the remaining share of Black voters probably won't be casting their ballots for Trump.

Only 8% say they will be voting for the GOP presidential nominee, with 1 in 5 saying they are undecided, indicating that Harris should be more concerned about Black voters sitting the election out than voting for Trump.

According to the survey, Harris' bid for the White House could be sunk in the Peach State by a gender gap, given that just 28% of men support her campaign, compared with 59% who back Trump.

The poll found that Harris' job approval among men in Georgia is 29%, while disapproval stands at 59%.

Although the gender gap cut both ways, it's much closer when it comes to women. Among her own gender, Harris leads 55%-37%.

Since early voting opened in Georgia last week, more than 1 million ballots have been cast, shattering records.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Harris leading Trump nationally, 49.3%-48.5%.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll was conducted Oct. 7-16 and surveyed 1,000 likely Georgia voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.