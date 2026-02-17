Air Force Two Gets New Paint Job Amid Modernization Debate

A long-running effort to modernize the nation's most recognizable executive aircraft has entered a new phase.

The Air Force has moved forward with delayed replacements for Air Force One and early signs of a possible paint change appear on aircraft used as Air Force Two.

A C-32A aircraft assigned to the Air Force Two fleet was reported this week to be brandishing a new paint scheme after it was seen departing Majors Airport in Greenville, Texas, closely resembling a proposed Air Force One design introduced during President Donald Trump's first administration.

The C-32A is a specially configured Boeing 757-200 used to transport senior U.S. officials, and it carries the Air Force Two call sign when the vice president is aboard.

That mission has grown more complex in recent years, as the aircraft have been outfitted with expanded communications capabilities and defensive countermeasures to support operations in higher threat environments.

The Air Force has previously signaled its intent to preserve a livery close to the traditional blue-and-white design introduced during the Kennedy administration while making practical updates tied to durability and maintenance.

Those changes include replacing the iconic polished metal underside of the aircraft with painted gray to reduce upkeep and improve long-term sustainment.

Debate over the exterior design has been unusually public for a military aircraft program, driven in part by Trump's preference for a bolder red, white, and dark blue color scheme and by Air Force concerns about heat absorption and operating costs associated with darker paint.

The next generation of Air Force One aircraft, known as the VC-25B, is being built from two Boeing 747-8 jets under a program that has slipped years beyond its original schedule.

The Air Force now says the first VC-25B is expected to be delivered in mid-2028, extending the service life of the current VC-25A aircraft.

Those two existing jets, heavily modified Boeing 747-200Bs, will remain in operation longer as officials balance routine maintenance with upgrades to communications, defensive systems, and overall reliability.

As delays continue, reporting has also highlighted interim executive airlift planning and industrial work in Texas, including facilities capable of large aircraft painting and specialized systems integration.

Together, the parallel developments involving Air Force One and Air Force Two highlight a broader reality for special air mission aircraft, where highly visible design choices move forward alongside less visible but critical modernization efforts focused on security, survivability, and rapid global operations.