US Delays New Air Force One Delivery Date Until Mid-2028

Friday, 12 December 2025 06:23 PM EST

The U.S. Air Force has delayed the expected delivery of the first of two new Air Force One jets by another year to mid-2028, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The Air Force offered the latest estimate in a statement to Bloomberg that said the timeline "is the result of continuing discussions between Boeing and the Air Force."

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A U.S. Air Force official in May said Boeing proposed delivering its delayed new version of Air Force One in 2027, three years later than an originally contracted date of December 2024.

