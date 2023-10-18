White House: US Analysis Shows Israel Not Responsible for Hospital Blast

A U.S. analysis of available data indicates that "Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council said Wednesday.

The assessment is based on the United States' analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a post on X, adding that the United States is continuing to collect information.

The statement supports the message President Joe Biden delivered to Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu when the two leaders met in Israel Wednesday

"Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told Netanyahu during a meeting, adding that there were "a lot of people out there" who weren't sure what caused the blast.

This report contains material from Reuters and The Associated Press.