Nantz — Last Thing Law Enforcement Needs: Abuse From the Right

OPINION

Typically, the war on law enforcement is waged by elements on the left.

Marxists continually seek out issues on which to agitate, designed to create widespread societal dissension, dissatisfaction with the current political paradigm, and ultimately to foster the energetic tumult necessary for revolution.

They’re always picking at scabs, and working their propaganda to delegitimize the most forward facing and stabilizing elements of American law and order.

Quite recently, the Department of Justice unsealed the indictment of Dr. Eithan Haim, who exposed a Texas hospital that was allegedly conducting "gender-affirming care" (a euphemism for the genital mutilation of children) while publicly disavowing their involvement in what many say is clearly a form of child abuse.

The indictment alleges Haim "obtained unauthorized individually identifiable health HIPAA protected information on pediatric patients."

It also alleges Haim "caused malicious harm to TCH [Texas Children’s Hospital], pediatric patients at TCH and its physicians by contacting a media contact."

Fox News has reported Haim maintains his innocence and did not obtain or disclose any personal identifying information.

Haim’s disclosures stem from an opinion released by Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton in February 2022. Paxton stated, "There is no doubt that these [gender-affirming care] procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law, and thus must be halted . . . The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly.”

Following a May 14, 2023 City Journal piece, by Christopher F. Rufo, the Texas Legislature banned transgender medical interventions on minors.

Subsequent to Haim’s disclosures, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice engaged in yet another act of malicious prosecution, this time for alleged HIPAA violations.

But, the fallout from DOJ weaponization has once again ensnared the FBI without the slightest protestation from Director Christopher Wray.

Rufo has produced some outstanding pieces of journalism, conveying vital information to the American public. However, he's seemingly contributing to a growing anti-law enforcement bias — on the right.

Understandably, with Biden transforming the operations and mechanisms of justice into an action arm of the Democratic Party, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the American public to differentiate between politicized elements of institutions, and the men and women attempting to do the work of law enforcement.

On June 18, Rufo posted a short clip from a SimpliSafe security camera, which recorded two FBI agents conducting a "knock and talk."

Rufo commented, "This is where we are now: The Biden administration sent two FBI agents to intimidate a nurse who told the truth about the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital."

Intimidating is not how I’d describe the two agents depicted in the video.

In fact, I’m left wondering where the professional FBI that I knew has gone.

However, if the two agents had shown up in suits and ties, criticism would abound about how intimidating agents appear in business attire.

In any case, unless operationally necessary, FBI agents should present themselves as professionals when interacting with the public they serve.

Intimidation isn’t the point of a "knock and talk."

It’s a warrantless interaction, which is purely voluntary on the part of the interviewee.

Here’s a pro tip: if you’re uncomfortable speaking with an FBI agent in the "knock and talk" setting, politely decline, ask for a card, and refer them to your attorney.

Or, just don’t answer the door. It’s just that simple.

Sensationalizing never serves the truth.

But, so many gowl after notoriety in its most tawdry form — social media engagement.

Hard on the heels of Rufo’s post was a categorical, grotesque, and salacious aspersion of the men and women of the FBI. Jesse Kelly, a nationally syndicated radio host, had this to say about the "knock and talk" video, "Being in the FBI should be a mark of shame. Start treating the FBI Agent in your life like you’d treat the town whore.

"You’ll know we’re doing well when FBI employees start lying to friends and family about who they work for. I’m not even kidding."

I can’t decide if Kelly is just vamping for his followers or is taking himself far too seriously. This is all starting to sound a lot like the "baby killer" taunts the Marxist useful idiots of the 1960s tossed in the faces of returning Vietnam vets.

For those who might think I’m overstating my case, I’d like to remind people like Mr. Kelly of one of the bloodiest days in FBI history since the Miami shootout of the 1980s.

On Feb. 2, 2021, FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were murdered while attempting to serve a search warrant on a suspected child pornographer.

The Miami Herald reported the comments of a law enforcement official at the scene, "There are several huge holes in the door going outward," referring to where the agents were standing when they were gunned down.

Three other agents were wounded during the incident.

Moreover, the FBI maintains a Wall of Honor at the FBI Training Academy located in Quantico, Virginia. New agents walk by that wall daily and are reminded of the sacrifices made by so many who’ve gone before.

You can see the long list of names and photographs here.

Granted, FBI agents conducting "knock and talks" based on HIPAA violations is an absurdity. I doubt the agents assigned to the task were very enthusiastic about it.

However, it isn’t an infringement on civil rights, nor is it an outrage that rises to the level of "a mark of shame."

Nor is it some terrifying new development in the FBI weaponization saga, by which so many are building platforms and bilking contributions.

Kelly’s words are shameful.

But shame is becoming increasingly rare in our hyperpoliticized environment.

There’s a trickledown effect of all this law enforcement bashing.

Even local law enforcement is starting to feel the ire of sheeple on the right.

So where exactly are we headed?

What kind of people do we allow to color our thinking?

John Nantz is a retired FBI agent, and a national security expert. He's also a columnist at Townhall.com. He appears on NewsmaxTV on a regular basis.