Oliver North: New Congress Can Get to Work Defunding Left Agenda

Today, the new U.S. Congress is sworn in. Welcome, especially to those new to Washington. As a reminder to my readers and charge to our elected representatives, here is the oath you will take:

"I, (name here), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

You will reaffirm this oath every time a new Congress is formed. We the People expect you to honor your vow.

The central focus of your office and responsibility to those who sent you there is the Constitution of the United States of America and the attached 27 amendments.

It's not to leadership, donors, the White House, and certainly not to lobbyists.

On the latter, I have much to say, but I'll begin with one of my deepest personal concerns, my children, grandchildren, and should the Lord tarry, the generations of my family to come.

My concern extends to all children because we are mandated by Scripture to defend them from the womb to maturity.

From an Epoch Times article by Naveen Athrappully published a few days ago comes this line:

"School administrators who ensure that, (a) events like pep rallies and proms include same-gender and gender non-conforming couples, (b) bathrooms and lockers can be used by any student per their chosen gender, (c) athletics programs have mixed gender participation, and (d) students have access to age-appropriate LGBTQ specific online materials, resources, and information, are given an A rating (and grants)."

Mike Pompeo recently said, "The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten. It's not a close call."

Weingarten is president of the American Federation of Teachers and the leading proponent of the LBGT agenda and other destruction dropped on our children in the American school system.

Congress must step in and get U.S. schools away from indoctrination and back to teaching critical skills, reading, writing, math, history and science, full stop.

Though Republicans did not manage to flip the Senate, Congress controls the "purse strings" and by that can begin defunding anti-American departments and agenda items starting with the Department of Education.

Better yet, they can fully defund federal involvement in public education and return control to local municipalities and the parents therein.

Congress should also immediately defund every bad foreign policy coming out of this corrupt White House.

You should start here: JNS recently published an article by Caroline Glick:

" . . . the Biden administration aggressively pursued its strategy of realigning the U.S. away from Israel and the Sunni Arab states by legitimizing Iran's nuclear weapons program and enriching the regime through nuclear diplomacy . . . "

France and high-level EU officials met in Amman, Jordan, in December with the Iranian Foreign Policy Committee member Javad Karimi-Ghodousi to further talks about Iran's nuclear weapons program.

" . . . in Amman, the Biden administration (not physically present at the meeting) and the International Atomic Energy Agency acquiesced to both of Iran's chief demands. They will close the IAEA's investigation of the three nuclear sites that Iran failed to disclose, and the Biden administration will make its economic concessions binding on its successors at least in the commercial arena."

As our children are being attacked in our schools, our national security is being torn down on every front.

In subsequent columns, I will continue to delineate the steps Congress must take to honor their oath of office and regain the trust of the American people.

It is not hyperbole to say our nation's future and the integrity of our constitutional republic is now in the hands of 222 Republican congressmen.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media. Find out more at www.olivernorth.com.