×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | The Latest

Biden Visits Soldiers Wounded in Suicide Bombing

Biden Visits Soldiers Wounded in Suicide Bombing
Marine Sgt. Josh Daniels, left, and Air Force Captain Mike Johnson look on during a candle light vigil for U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Hoover was among the 13 troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans. Hoover had been in the Marines for 11 years. (AP)

Thursday, 02 September 2021 08:44 PM

President Joe Biden is visiting injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

There are 15 Marines at the hospital who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations of Americans, Afghans and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended Aug. 31.

Eleven Marines were also killed in the attack, as well as one Army solider and one Navy corpsman. Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to witness the return of their remains to U.S. soil in a solemn “dignified transfer.”

One of the wounded Marines was in critical condition. Three were in serious condition and 11 in stable condition.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden is visiting injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.There are 15 Marines at the hospital who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations...
Afghanistan, The Latest
124
2021-44-02
Thursday, 02 September 2021 08:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved