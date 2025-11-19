Ad Urges Trump: Don't Let EU 'Dictate' ESG Rules on US

The EU-US Forum has released a new six-figure ad campaign urging President Donald Trump to continue opposing two major European Union regulations it says would "dictate" how U.S. companies operate and threaten America's economic Golden Age.

"Brussels' elites don't get to dictate how American companies operate," EU-US Forum Senior Advisor Matt Mowers, a former senior White House adviser at the State Department, wrote in a statement provided to Newsmax before its public release.

"President Trump has already delivered multiple historic trade deals and he can score another major win by standing strong against the European Union's CS3D and CSRD power grab.

"In doing so, he would continue fighting for U.S. workers, to lower costs, and to serve our manufacturing comeback.

"We support President Trump as he keeps protecting America's Golden Age from the EU's overreach."

The launch of the 30-second spot, titled "Dictate," follows new polling from the EU-US Forum released earlier this week showing U.S. voters reject the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D).

The survey also found that Americans want the Trump administration to use trade leverage to shield domestic businesses from what the Forum describes as "far-left ESG regulations."

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) was a Biden administration buzzword, which Trump has rebuked as a set of woke, anti-business initiatives rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion-driven leftist politics.

"Europe's far-left regulators threaten our Golden Age," the group warns in the ad, rejecting the EU's rules designed to "dictate how American companies do business and cost our companies billions, grinding Trump's progress to a halt."

The spot begins airing Wednesday on television and digital platforms across Washington, D.C.

The EU-US Forum — a nonprofit that says its mission is to highlight "harmful policies coming out of the EU in order to stop them from spreading to the U.S." — argues the CSRD and CS3D would undermine U.S. growth, raise compliance and reporting costs, and stall the manufacturing resurgence the group credits to Trump's trade policies.

The "Dictate" ad echoes the group's longstanding message that the EU is pushing an intrusive regulatory agenda.

"President Trump's trade deals are leading America into a new Golden Age: More American manufacturing, more jobs, and more opportunity," the ad's narrator begins.

The EU-US Forum has been running similar campaigns across Europe and the U.S. since 2024, including paid media efforts in Rome, Budapest, and Maastricht targeting what it calls the EU's "far-left policy agenda."

The group is led by multiple officials who served in the Trump administration, including Mowers and Joseph Grogan, former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.