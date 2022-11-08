Vermont 1st State to Enshrine Abortion Rights Into State Constitution

Vermont on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to codify abortion rights in its constitution, five months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion as a constitutional right nationwide for nearly 50 years.

Proposition 5, or Article 22, was approved by the Vermont Legislature in 2019, and adds language in the constitution that states an "individual's right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one's own life course and shall not be denied or infringed."

The only exception would be a compelling state interest that passes a “strict scrutiny” test. If so, the state must use the “least restrictive” method of achieving said interest.

Vermont has no restriction on abortion access.

Other states that are voting to add abortion protections to their constitution include California and Michigan.