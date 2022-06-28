Conservative Groups Urge House GOP Leaders on Heartbeat Law

Prominent conservative groups are urging Congress to protect lives of the unborn and pass the Heartbeat Protection Act, which would protect the unborn nationwide from abortions after six weeks of gestation.

Heritage Action for America led the letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., along with a coalition of national pro-life leaders. Pro-life groups Family Policy Alliance, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, CatholicVote, The Heritage Foundation, and a dozen others signed on to the letter.

The letter calls on House leaders to move forward on federal legislation to protect the unborn from abortion whose hearts are beating, and eliminate chemical abortions and end funding streams that support the abortion lobby.

"The Dobbs decision was the culmination of a 50-year movement of American mothers, fathers, and families who never stopped fighting for the protection of unborn lives," Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson wrote in a statement. "States across the nation are finally free to protect life in their states, and those same Americans are now working to pass pro-life bills in the states.

"But it can't stop at the states — that's why we are also calling on Congress to continue working to defend life. Every life is precious, no matter how small, and conservative leaders in Congress must pass laws like the Heartbeat Act and other measures to protect those lives from abortion in every form."

Heritage Action has issued a legislative endorsement of the Heartbeat Protection Act introduced by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

"The Heartbeat Protection Act simply and powerfully protects the lives of unborn babies whose hearts are already beating," the letter read. "Only Congress can effectively disrupt, and eventually eliminate, the trafficking of chemical abortions drugs which are already the most common way to end an innocent child's life.

"We encourage you to take every opportunity to highlight the dignity of human life by scheduling multiple votes on the House floor on the Heartbeat bill and others.

"Additionally, the annual spending and oversight processes should reflect the value Americans place on the lives of unborn babies and their mothers and thus should fund efforts that defend life and support mothers.

"To ensure this happens, the Appropriations Committee should work to bolster pro-life protections, end funding streams that support the abortion lobby, and work across committees to ensure a coordinated approach until the abortion industry becomes a dark memory of the past."