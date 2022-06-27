Texas AG to Newsmax: Dems Using Hysteria Following SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

The left is using hysteria to cover up the real issue behind the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed women the right to an abortion nationwide, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax.

''The Supreme Court fixed a problem from 1973: It was pretty significant where the court, everybody knows it, they made up this constitutional right that didn't exist,'' Paxton, a Republican, said on Monday's ''Spicer & Co.''

''There's no words in the Constitution, no amendment for it, and they put it back where it belonged under the Constitution, with elected representatives, elected by the people and that's such a crazy bad thing — the left hates it because they want this little ruling elitist group to tell us what to do, and that's not the way this country works.''

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Sunday said the Supreme Court had lost its legitimacy, warranting an expansion of the number of justices.

''This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they still may have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision," Warren said on ABC.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., meanwhile, called for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to be impeached for misleading statements about their views on Roe v. Wade.

''They lied,'' she said on NBC's ''Meet the Press.'' ''I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense … and I believe that this is something that should be very seriously considered.''

Meanwhile, other Democrats say the ruling puts other rights at risk, including contraception and same-sex marriage, which Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, called ridiculous.

''The Democrats … they're just going to continue to encourage violence,'' he told Spicer & Co.

''Elizabeth Warren talking about how the court is illegitimate; her problem isn't with the court, her problem is with the Constitution and as [Supreme Court Justice Samuel] Alito said in the opinion, Roe was on a collision course with the Constitution the day it was issued, and here we are now, it's just going go back to the states,'' he added.

