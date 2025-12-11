Anti-Abortion Group Hits GOP Backers of ACA Subsidy Vote

The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America says it will negatively score cosigners of a discharge petition to trigger a vote on legislation extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) enhanced premium tax credits.

At least six Republicans have signed the petition, authored by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine.

"Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has vigorously opposed any Obamacare subsidy funding without Hyde protections," wrote SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a letter sent to lawmakers Wednesday.

"Since Discharge Petition No. 12 would force a vote on H.R. 6501, a health care plan entirely unprotected by Hyde, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America strongly opposes and will score against this discharge petition."

The Hyde Amendment prevents federal funding for abortions.

Fitzpatrick's bill is silent on the matter.

In a press release, he said the legislation "advances five reforms designed to protect affordability, strengthen accountability, and ensure taxpayer value."

"Filing this discharge petition ensures the House will have the opportunity — and obligation — to vote," said Fitzpatrick.

"Every member must decide whom they serve: the people or the politics."

"We can prevent this — and we must. If 217 of my colleagues are willing to join me in putting constituents first, we can protect working- and middle-class families from a catastrophic crisis," he added.

The Republicans joining Fitzpatrick in signing the discharge petition include:

– Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

– Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa.

– Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif.

– Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

– Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., also indicated he planned to sign. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., signed the petition to discharge her own bill, along with Fitzpatrick, Lawler, Mackenzie, and Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Dannenfelser said the negative score will be "reflected on member profiles on our Scorecard," a tool that grades members of Congress based on their votes, cosponsorships, and legislative actions related to protecting the unborn.

High grades are given to those consistently voting against abortion and for pro-life policies, showing which lawmakers champion the "right to life."