D.C. Pro-Life Group Takes On Late-Term Abortion Doctor

Late last month, in front of the D.C. Department of Health in Washington's Anacostia neighborhood, a group of pro-life activists held a press conference regarding Dr. Cesare Santangelo of the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

The group states that there have been a number of complaints and accusations against him, including from those who sought care at his clinic, that he performs late-term abortions.

Kristin Dorsey, a member of Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, called for the revoking of Santangelo's medical license and asserts there is video evidence that he is physically unable to do his job.

Dorsey also said that friends of hers from the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising found the remains of 115 aborted fetuses allegedly aborted under Santangelo's practice. The remains found of five developed fetuses have also been found outside his clinic, she asserted.

"The Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner refused to do autopsies, and everything fell silent," Dorsey told reporters. "We knew it was time to step up and continue our concerted efforts in a long-term basis to stop the Washington Surgi-Clinic and to stop Dr. Cesare Santangelo from killing more children and more women."

Other speakers included Katie Mahoney, a board-certified holistic health and pregnancy coach, and Michael New, a professor at the Catholic University of America and head of the pro-life sidewalk counseling ministry outside Planned Parenthood DC.

Mahoney said that maternal health has recently been under attack and that her healthcare organization, Stanton Healthcare, has been trying to help women in less fortunate situations, including in other countries.

New compared Santangelo to Kermit Gosnell, the serial killer and former abortion doctor in Philadelphia.

"These five children might have been victims of infanticide," which is illegal under D.C. law, New said. "We don't know because local law enforcement will not do proper diligence. Local law enforcement will not do a proper autopsy. Local law enforcement will not do a proper investigation."

New told Newsmax that through the generosity of donors, they have created websites such as HurtBySurgi.com where people can report their own experience, or someone they knew who had an experience with Santangelo, and have a lawyer plead their case.

In terms of help from the Trump administration, Dorsey calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to respond, and for members of Congress to listen. She says they will continue to protest and use every connection they can to stop Santangelo from, in her words, "killing more people, including women who have died from his malpractice."

Since the press conference, it has been confirmed that Santangelo is not taking any new appointments for the time being, after an activist called the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

A receptionist said on the phone that no further appointments were being made until at least the end of September and that the activist should consider other clinics, according to a YouTube video uploaded by the Survivors. Other activists have said that Santangelo has not been seen for over three weeks.

Mary Barnes is an assistant to John Gizzi in Newsmax's Washington bureau.

