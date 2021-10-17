Abbott: Cartels Opening Fire at National Guard on Southern Border

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday decried the worsening presence of criminal cartels at the border, the bandits are “beginning to open fire” on National Guard members stationed there.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Abbott said “the cartels are getting even more aggressive.”

“The cartels on the Mexican side of the border are beginning to open fire on the National Guard that Texas has down on the border to secure the border. This is escalating into a firing more on each side of the border where Texas and Air National Guard are having to defend themselves and … the state of Texas.”

According to Abbott, the “hottest point” is in Roma, Texas.

“That's the area where the cartels on the Mexican side of the border are shooting at the National Guard on the Texas side of the border,” he said. “What Texas has to do is to step up and guard multiple points across the entire border.”

Abbott said President Joe Biden and his administration has “abandoned all the people who live on the border.”

“They have abandoned people in the state of Texas and these are counties and people who traditionally have voted Democrat,” he said. “The Biden administration is ignoring them, putting them in danger.”

“These are people who need the firepower to be able to deal with the cartels who may be coming across the borders of this is exactly why people need their Second Amendment rights to protect their own safety and defend themselves on the border.

“It's also exactly why Texas is doing more than any state is ever done to secure this region so we can help ranchers…it's why Texas has devoted more than $3 billion to secure the border and it's why we have the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety on the border, its why Texas itself is building a border wall to make sure that we will be able to better secure our borders.”

