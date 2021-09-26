Abbott: Bill To Exempt Rape, Incest Victims From Texas Abortion Bill Doomed

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott asserted Sunday a bill to exempt victims of rape and incest from the state’s strict new abortion law won't make it to his desk.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” said survivors of sexual assault “deserve support, care and compassion and Texas is stepping up to make sure that we provide.”

But he said the new Texas law’s goal “is to protect the lives of every child with a heartbeat.”

“This goal is consistent with [what the] United States Supreme Court has written, and that is states have the ability to make sure that we protect the health and safety of both the mother and the child, and that's what we are seeking to do here,” he asserted.

Pressed, however, on if he would sign a bill to make an exception for rape and incest, Abbott doubled down.

“First, I've got to tell you… you're making a hypothetical that's not going to happen because that bill is not going to reach my desk,” he said.

“But second, again, the goal is to protect the life of every child with a heartbeat,” he argued.

According to the Texas Tribune, the bill from GOP state Rep. Lyle Larson to make rape and incest exceptions to the new abortion ban faces an uphill climb, meeting skepticism from both abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion groups.

And there’s little indication Abbot would even add it to the agenda of the latest special session of the Texas Legislature, a move that would be necessary for it to pass, the news outlet noted.