WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: walt heyer | activist | decline | report | transgender | youth

Activist Hopeful but Skeptical on Transgenderism Report

Walt Heyer (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 10 November 2025 07:15 AM EST

A study that found young Americans trending away from transgenderism in the past two years drew a mixed reaction from a longtime activist who returned to his biological male identity after eight years of living as a woman.

"I'm optimistic that it's going to come down, I just don't think we're there yet," said Walt Heyer, a prolific writer and speaker on transgender issues who left that lifestyle more than 30 years ago.

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A study that found young Americans trending away from transgenderism in the past two years drew a mixed reaction from a longtime activist who returned to his biological male identity after eight years of living as a woman.
walt heyer, activist, decline, report, transgender, youth
1226
2025-15-10
Monday, 10 November 2025 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved